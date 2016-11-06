Trump Falsely Claims Polls In Nevada Were Kept Open To Rig Election

Nevada voting laws require polling stations to stay open if there are people waiting in line to vote.

Donald Trump falsely claimed that voting polls in a largely Latino precinct in Nevada were kept open for hours Friday night to "bus and bring democratic voters," telling a crowd of supporters the system was "rigged."

"It's being reported that certain key democratic reporting stations in Clark County were kept open for hours and hours after closing time to bus and bring democratic voters in," Trump said. "It's a rigged system, and we're going to beat it."



The claim, however, appeared to be false.

County officials told BuzzFeed News on Saturday polls were kept open several hours later than usual because of the record-breaking turnout of early voters Friday, and that, despite issues of long waits, there were no other problems reported at the Nevada county polling stations.

"As we do throughout early voting and have done for many years, if the early voting site is scheduled to close at a certain time and there is still a line, obviously we continue to process those votes," Clark County spokesman Dan Kulin said. "There were long lines, we were busy, but I didn't hear of any significant issues."

Although political parties assign poll watchers at certain stations, any problems are also reported to the county's registrar of voters, Kulin said.



The Las Vegas Review Journal reported more than 57,000 voters cast their ballots. County officials called it the largest single-day early voter turnout they had seen.

Pictures from voters there showed long lines of voters standing outside a Latino market waiting to cast their ballots. No news outlets, however, reported any incidents or claims that people were bussed to the market.