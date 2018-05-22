Trump Revealed Why He Continues To Attack The "Fake News" Media

"I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you," 60 Minutes ' Lesley Stahl said the president-elect told her.

CBS correspondent Lesley Stahl said that in July 2016, during the presidential campaign, Donald Trump told her why he berates and criticizes reporters with his "fake news" attack line.

Stahl's comments came while she was speaking Tuesday at the Deadline Club, an annual journalist awards ceremony. She said Trump made the remarks during an informal meeting.

Judy Woodruff and Stahl were discussing the attacks on reporters and news organizations when Stahl, unprompted, revealed Trump's comments to her and her boss just before the president-elect's interview.

"There were no cameras, there was nothing going on," Stahl said, when she began to ask Trump about his attacks on reporters. "And I said, 'You know, that is getting tired. Why are you doing this? You're doing it over and over and it's boring, and it's time to end that. You won the nomination.'"