Trump Calls Clinton "Very Strong And Very Smart" In "60 Minutes" Interview

The presidential rival Donald Trump once called "Crooked Hillary" and "such a nasty woman" is now "very strong, and very smart."

President-elect Donald Trump is doing an about-face regarding Hillary Clinton in his first on-camera interview since winning the presidency.

After referring to Clinton during the raucous presidential campaign as crooked and "such a nasty woman," Trump told 60 Minutes "she's very strong and very smart."

His comments were released Friday in a clip of the interview that is scheduled to air Sunday.

Trump's compliments for the former secretary of state are a complete reversal to how he referred to Clinton during the contentious campaign for the White House, during which he often referred to only as "Crooked Hillary." During one of the debates, Trump also called her "such a nasty woman," and said she would be jailed if he were president.

But when asked about Clinton's congratulatory phone call conceding the election overnight Tuesday, Trump told 60 Minutes his opponent "couldn't have been nicer."

"It was a lovely call, and it was a tough call for her," Trump said. "She couldn't have been nicer. She just said, 'Congratulations, Donald. Well done.' And I said, 'I want to thank you very much. You're a strong competitor.'"

Trump also spoke positively about a phone call he received from President Bill Clinton.

"He couldn't have been more gracious," Trump said. "He said, 'It was an amazing run.' One of the most amazing he'd seen. He was very, very, really, very nice."

Bill Clinton was also often targeted by Trump during the campaign. In an interview with the New York Times, Trump called him "the single greatest abuser of women in the history of politics."

Asked whether he would consider consulting with the Clintons during his presidency — as he has said he would do with President Obama — Trump said he would "definitely think about that."

"He's a very talented guy, both of them," Trump said of the Clintons. "I mean, this is a very talented family."