Trump Blasts "Goofy" Elizabeth Warren After She Ripped Candidate In Tweetstorm

Donald Trump went after Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the campaign trail and on Twitter Friday, after the Massachusetts senator said the presumptive Republican presidential nominee built his campaign on racism, sexism, and xenophobia. The last remaining Republican candidate, Trump has reserved most of his attacks against other candidates in the presidential race and journalists. On Friday, though, he was aiming barbs at Warren who he called "a goofus."

I hope corrupt Hillary Clinton chooses goofy Elizabeth Warren as her running mate. I will defeat them both.

Warren is not campaigning for the White House, but earlier this week sent a series of tweets attacking Trump after he became the presumptive Republican nominee.

Here’s what else is real: @realDonaldTrump has built his campaign on racism, sexism, and xenophobia.

There's more enthusiasm for @realDonaldTrump among leaders of the KKK than leaders of the political party he now controls.

And @realDonaldTrump puts out out contradictory & nonsensical national security ideas one expert called "incoherent" & "truly bizarre."

I'm going to fight my heart out to make sure @realDonaldTrump’s toxic stew of hatred & insecurity never reaches the White House.

Her comments appear to have struck a chord with Trump, who spent several minutes during a rally in Eugene, Oregon, Friday evening talking about Warren, saying he wished he could run against her in her hometown of Massachusetts. "She's a goofus," Trump said. "She's a basket case." He also suggested that she should be investigated for claiming she was part Native American.

Let’s properly check goofy Elizabeth Warren’s records to see if she is Native American. I say she’s a fraud!

Goofy Elizabeth Warren, Hillary Clinton’s flunky, has a career that is totally based on a lie. She is not Native American.

Trump was referring to a controversy during Warren's 2012 election, where her opponent Scott Brown alleged she had lied about her heritage. Warren defeated Brown in that election, but that didn't stop Trump.

Goofy Elizabeth Warren is weak and ineffective. Does nothing. All talk, no action -- maybe her Native American name?

Warren responded on Twitter Friday night, sparking a back-and-forth between the two politicians. She slammed his repeated use of "goofy" in reference to her as "weak," and reminded him of her 2012 victory over Brown.

“Goofy,” @realDonaldTrump? For a guy with "the best words" that’s a pretty lame nickname. Weak!

We saw when Scott Brown attacked my family & his staff made tomahawk chops & war whoops. They lost big. MA voters knew better.

.@realDonaldTrump spews insults and lies because he can’t have an honest conversation about his dangerous vision for America.

But here's the thing. You can beat a bully -- not by tucking tail and running, but by holding your ground.

No, @realDonaldTrump - your racism, sexism & xenophobia doesn't drive me nuts. It makes me sick. And I'm not alone.

Just six more months until the election.

