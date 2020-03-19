People Are Using Alternatives To Toilet Paper, And It Could End Up Clogging Sewage Pipes All Over

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today.

Panic over the coronavirus pandemic could end up causing problems in the country's sewage system, with officials worrying that a shortage of toilet paper in some homes could end up literally sending shit onto the streets.

With shelves cleared of toilet paper in stores nationwide, sanitation officials told BuzzFeed News they worry people will resort to using alternatives like wipes or napkins, then flush them down the toilet.

The problem is only toilet paper should be flushed, and anything else could end up clogging up sewage pipes and sending sewage to seep onto the streets.

"People might be using paper towels and cloths," Theodore Higgins, chief environmental compliance inspector for Los Angeles Sanitation & Environment, told BuzzFeed News. "It would not only cause destruction in your property, but in our [city] system."

Over the weekend, Tony Rubio, district manager for Sanitary District No. 5 of California's Marin County, told BuzzFeed News his agency responded to two water sewage system overflows. Both were caused by wet wipes being flushed down the toilet.

The overflows were considered minor, he said, but it did raise concerns that people could be flushing other material as they have a hard time finding toilet paper in stores.

"We just wanted to remind folks to just flush toilet paper and toss the disinfectant wipes," he said. "If you have to use the other stuff, bag it up and throw it in the trash."

Other agencies across the country have been reaching out to the public through social media, asking people not to flush wipes and alternatives — and even showing pictures of clogged pipes to illustrate the impact it could have.

"We understand due to high demand toilet paper might not be available," the Needham Department of Public Works posted on its Twitter account. "Please do not flush wipes, even if they say they are flushable, they are not."

