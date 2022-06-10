TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Was Found Dead In Los Angeles At 19

Cooper Noriega, a TikTok star with more than 1.8 million followers, was found dead Thursday in a parking lot in Los Angeles. He was 19 years old.

Noriega's cause of death remains under investigation, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Just hours before his body was found, Noriega, who grew a fan base with his fashion and skateboarding content, posted a video on TikTok with the message, "who else b thinking they gon die young af."

The video was captioned: "or dis j me."

Noriega also had an Instagram account where he described himself as a fashion model and had more than 446,000 followers.

According to a GoFundMe account made after Noriega's death, the TikTok star had started a Discord account to address mental health with his followers, where he hoped to spread awareness.