Three Oakland Police Chiefs Out In One Week Amid Scandal

Three police chiefs have been fired or resigned in a matter of days after allegations surfaced that officers were having sex with a teenage prostitute.

From left to right, former Interim Chief Paul Figueroa, former Police Chief Sean Whent, and former Chief Ben Fairow.

Oakland Police Department's interim chief stepped down from his post Friday, the third chief this police department has lost in days amid an underage sex scandal that has shaken law enforcement agencies across the Bay Area.

Acting Chief Paul Figueroa spent a total of two days at the helm of the Oakland Police Department before Mayor Libby Schaaf, who seemed visibly upset at announcing yet another resignation this week, said Friday that he too would be stepping down.

"As a mayor of Oakland I am running a police department not a frat house," Schaaf said.

This time, Schaaf told reporters during a press conference, she would not be appointing another police chief, but will have top brass at the department report to the city administrator, Sabrina Landreth.

Part of the decision to do so, Schaaf said, was, "to send a very clear message about how serious we are of not tolerating misconduct, unethical behavior, and to root out what is clearly a toxic macho culture."

The department has been reeling from a series of scandals that have sparked multiple internal investigations.

On Friday, Mayor Schaaf said officials were winding down one investigation into allegations high-ranking police officials were found to have either sent or received racist text messages.

One officer is currently on leave in that investigation, she said.

Last week, Chief Sean Whent was the first to be forced out after five Oakland Police officers were placed on administrative leave in connection with allegations they had sex with a teenage prostitute. According to the now 18-year-old woman, the officers exchanged money and tips on undercover prostitution stings in exchange for sex.

