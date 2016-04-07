Man Who Led Police In A Crazy L.A. Pursuit Was Driver Trained By Military

A convertible Mustang with the top down took authorities on a wild chase — even by L.A. standards — that included doughnuts on Hollywood Boulevard and a cruise along the Walk of Fame.

A driver who led police on a wild high-speed pursuit through Los Angeles Thursday that included doing doughnuts on Hollywood Boulevard and a cruise along the Walk of Fame was trained as a tactical driver by the military.

The pursuit was a basic tour of Los Angeles hot spots as the suspects sped ahead of authorities with the top down on rain-slicked roads for more than an hour, all broadcast in day-time television. The two were seen gesturing to cops, posing for selfies, and at times driving on the wrong side to evade authorities.

The man behind the wheel, identified as 20-year-old Herschel Reynolds, was trained as a tactical driver by the Marine Corps, military officials confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

But Reynolds, who is currently being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, was discharged from his service early because the "character of his service was incongruent with Marine Corps’ expectations and standards," the Pentagon told the LA Times.

Capt. Dominic Pitron of the Marine Corps told BuzzFeed News Reynolds served from 2014 to 2016, but said he could not provide the exact reason Reynolds ended his service early.

During Thursday's pursuit, with Los Angeles police, sheriff's deputies, and the California Highway Patrol behind them, the driver and his passenger stopped traffic on Hollywood Boulevard — one of the busiest streets in L.A. — to do doughnuts.

