This Is The Letter George Bush Left For Barack Obama When He Became President

It's tradition for the outgoing president to leave a letter for the incoming president, but the contents of the letters are rarely seen.

When Donald Trump walks into the Oval office for the first time as president of the United States, there will be a handwritten letter waiting for him from Barack Obama.

The letter, penned from one president to the next, is a tradition that has been continued 44 times as one president cedes power to the next.

What the letters say is rarely made public, but the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas has released the letter George W. Bush left for Obama.

BuzzFeed News obtained a copy of the letter Friday, which was simply addressed to the now-former president in 2009 as "To: 44 From: 43."