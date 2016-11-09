Things Got Weird At Donald Trump's Election Day Party, Fast
Things got weird at the Trump party before it even started.
First of all, the Republican candidate decided to hold the party at a Hilton hotel instead of at Trump Tower, which the Washington Post reported was due to the expected size of the crowd.
But there were also a couple of bizarre images that greeted reporters and attendees when the arrived at the hotel Tuesday.
This "shrine" of Trump campaign gear caught a couple of reporters off guard.
A "Make America Great Again" cap was set on the stage, encased in glass like a museum exhibit.
Then there was mayhem outside the hotel, including rows and rows of news vans parked on the busy New York street.
And if you make it inside the party, you have to pay how much for a domestic beer?!
This guy was apparently selling "Cap'n Trump" cereal boxes just outside the party.
I mean...
It's almost over, folks.
-
