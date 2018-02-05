The Philadelphia Eagles Just Won Their First Super Bowl

The team beat the New England Patriots to win the Eagles' first Super Bowl Championship in franchise history.

The Philadelphia Eagles were the undisputed underdogs going into Sunday night's Super Bowl, but ultimately did what underdogs do, pulling off a major upset victory over the favored New England Patriots, 41–33.

The Eagles' 2018 Super Bowl win was perhaps foreseen only by their fans as they faced off against the Patriots, who had previously clinched five Super Bowl rings.

But the Eagles, led by quarterback Nick Foles, struck early and often, taking a first-quarter lead that the team refused to give up.

During their first drive, the Eagles were stopped short of the end zone but were able to grab a field goal to open the scoring. The Patriots responded with a field goal of their own.

It was on their next drive that the Eagles became the first to reach the end zone with a 34-yard pass, putting them in the lead and leaving the Patriots to chase behind them on the scoreboard for three full quarters. By the time the two teams entered the locker rooms at halftime, the Eagles were ahead 22–12.

Still, the Patriots were always close behind, as their quarterback, Tom Brady — who had been presumed to be a lock to win the game MVP title — was quelled but never fully shut down by the Philadelphia team. The five-time Super Bowl winner did not throw his first touchdown pass till the third quarter, but continued to drive his team down the field, allowing the Patriots to stay ominously close to their opponents.