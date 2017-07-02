The Judge In The Brock Turner Sexual Assault Case Defended Himself In An Anti-Recall Letter

In a statement filed late Friday, Judge Aaron Persky does not specifically mention Brock Turner, but defends his sentencing decisions.

The judge who faced intense criticism last year for sentencing a former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman to six months in jail, has spoken out in his own defense for the first time.

Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky filed the letter Friday with the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters in response to an ongoing effort to recall him from the bench — a campaign based largely on Persky's handling of the Stanford sexual assault in 2016.

"California law requires every judge to consider rehabilitation and probation for first-time offenders," Perky says in the letter. "It's not always popular, but it's the law and I took an oath to follow it without regard to public opinion or my opinions as a former prosecutor."

The Mercury News published the letter in its entirety.