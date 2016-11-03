The Chicago Cubs Are World Series Champions, Finally

The waiting, the agony, and the blasted curse is finally over for Chicago fans. It's happened.

The Cubs are World Series champions.

The Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 Wednesday and claimed a World Series title for their stubbornly optimistic fans who, for more than a hundred years, battled through heartbreak, curses and disappointment to proclaim, "next year" would be the one.

On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs declared 2016 was it.

But it was not without agony. Cubs fans would have to wait for a rain delay and extra innings to have their win.

Cleveland tried to fight back what would be a historic come-back after the Cubs crawled out of a 3-1 series deficit, grabbing back-to-back wins to tie the series and force one last game in Cleveland.



Twice the Indians were able to tie it all up, including a clutch two-run homer in the eighth that sent the game into extra innings.

It wasn't until the 10th inning that the Cubs were able to claim the win, with Ben Zobrist hitting a double and Miguel Montero with a single RBI hits to pull them ahead at 8-7.

In front of tens of thousands of Indians fans, the Indians were unable to hold off the Cubs and win one more game for the World Series trophy.



With a strong bullpen that shut out the Cubs twice, the Indians had taken an early command of the series with a 3-1 lead.

But the Cubs weren't giving up without a fight. Not this year.

Chicago clawed their way back from the brink with two straight wins to tie the series, forcing Cleveland into a nail-biting Game 7.

And despite having struggled most of the series at the plate against the Indians' pitchers, the Cubs were able to push five runs across the plate in five innings Wednesday night. Dexter Fowler fired the first shot of the night for the Cubs — a blast up center field that gave the Cubs the early lead with a solo homerun.

The Indians were quick to tie it up in the third inning, however, when first baseman Carlos Santana brought Coco Crisp in from third base with an RBI single.