The Bahamas Just Issued A Travel Advisory For The U.S., Citing Police Violence

"Young males are asked to exercise extreme caution in affected cities in their interactions with the police. Do not be confrontational."

The Bahamas on Friday issued a travel advisory for citizens planning to go to the United States, warning them about the tensions in some cities over the shooting of young black men.



"Do not get involved in political or other demonstrations under any circumstances and avoid crowds," the government warned.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration specifically warned young males to be aware of how they interact with U.S. police officers, telling them to "exercise extreme caution."

"In particular, young males are asked to exercise extreme caution in affected cities in their interactions with the police," the advisory states. "Do not be confrontational and cooperate."

The advisory comes after five officers in Dallas were shot and killed Thursday by a sniper targeting police. Seven other officers were injured in the attack.

About 800 protesters were marching in the Dallas after police killings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota. On Friday, protests against police violence against black men also occurred in Atlanta, New York, and Phoenix.