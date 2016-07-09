The Bahamas Just Issued A Travel Advisory For The U.S., Citing Police Violence
"Young males are asked to exercise extreme caution in affected cities in their interactions with the police. Do not be confrontational."
The Bahamas on Friday issued a travel advisory for citizens planning to go to the United States, warning them about the tensions in some cities over the shooting of young black men.
"Do not get involved in political or other demonstrations under any circumstances and avoid crowds," the government warned.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration specifically warned young males to be aware of how they interact with U.S. police officers, telling them to "exercise extreme caution."
"In particular, young males are asked to exercise extreme caution in affected cities in their interactions with the police," the advisory states. "Do not be confrontational and cooperate."
The advisory comes after five officers in Dallas were shot and killed Thursday by a sniper targeting police. Seven other officers were injured in the attack.
About 800 protesters were marching in the Dallas after police killings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota. On Friday, protests against police violence against black men also occurred in Atlanta, New York, and Phoenix.
The warning from the Ministry of of Foreign Affairs was also posted on the government's Ministry of Environment and Housing Facebook page, and Consulate General's New York website, and its own Facebook page.
The U.S. issues similar advisories when violence has broken out in other countries. For example, the State Department issued travel advisories for France after the terror attacks in Paris, in Bangladesh after 20 hostages were killed, and Mexico during a wave of drug cartel violence.
While some countries have warned its citizens about crime in foreign cities, a warning about possible unrest in the U.S. is uncommon.
An official with the U.S. Department of State declined to comment on the warning issued by the Bahamas.
-
Salvador Hernandez is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Salvador Hernandez at salvador.hernandez@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.