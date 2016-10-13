BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"The Apprentice" Producer Mark Burnett Says He Is Not A Trump Supporter

politics

"The Apprentice" Producer Mark Burnett Says He Is Not A Trump Supporter

Mark Burnett denied being a Donald Trump supporter Wednesday and said it was up to MGM, which owns the rights to The Apprentice, to release any outtakes featuring the Republican nominee.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 12, 2016, at 9:40 p.m. ET

Richard Shotwell / AP

Mark Burnett, the producer of The Apprentice, said Wednesday he is not a supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, issuing a tersely worded statement after reports surfaced that he had warned staff against leaking potentially damaging outtakes of the Republican candidate.

"I am not now and have never been a supporter of Donald Trump's candidacy," he said. "I am NOT "Pro-Trump."

"My wife and I reject the hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign," Burnett added.

The statement came as more women went public Wednesday alleging they were groped or inappropriately touched by Trump, including two women who spoke to the New York Times.

Evan Vucci / AP

The Trump campaign denied the allegations, calling the entire Times article "fiction."

Calls for The Apprentice outtakes have grown louder after an Access Hollywood tape leaked last week revealed the presidential candidate making lewd comments about kissing women without warning and grabbing their genitals.

A sound engineer from the show also told BuzzFeed News that the star of the NBC reality show referred to him as a "fucking monkey" and regularly sexually harassed women on set.

Burnett has said he can't release The Apprentice tapes because he doesn't have the right to release the material. MGM owns the show's material, Burnett said in a previous statement, and was contractually prohibited from releasing the footage.

An attorney for MGM also repeated the company's stance that it would not release footage from The Apprentice, stating its contracts "contain provisions related to confidentiality and artist's rights."

"MGM has every intention of complying with its agreements with artists and honoring their right,s including with respect to The Apprentice," Marvin S. Putnam, MGM's longtime counsel said in the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Apprentice” Producer Says He Can’t Release Any Trump Tapes

buzzfeed.com

Source: Trump-Backer Mark Burnett Has Warned Staff On “Apprentice” Leaks

buzzfeed.com

Trump Could Approve Release Of “Apprentice” Footage, Attorneys Say

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT