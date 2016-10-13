"The Apprentice" Producer Mark Burnett Says He Is Not A Trump Supporter

Mark Burnett denied being a Donald Trump supporter Wednesday and said it was up to MGM, which owns the rights to The Apprentice , to release any outtakes featuring the Republican nominee.

Mark Burnett, the producer of The Apprentice, said Wednesday he is not a supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, issuing a tersely worded statement after reports surfaced that he had warned staff against leaking potentially damaging outtakes of the Republican candidate.

"I am not now and have never been a supporter of Donald Trump's candidacy," he said. "I am NOT "Pro-Trump."

"My wife and I reject the hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign," Burnett added.



The statement came as more women went public Wednesday alleging they were groped or inappropriately touched by Trump, including two women who spoke to the New York Times.