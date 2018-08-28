A Texas Cop Who Shot And Killed A 15-Year-Old Boy Was Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison

Former Fred Balch Springs police officer Roy Oliver sits in the courtroom on the second day of his trial.

A former Texas police officer who shot and killed an unarmed 15-year-old boy as he was leaving a house party was sentenced to 15 years in prison Wednesday for the murder of the teenage boy.

Roy Oliver, 38, was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department shortly after the April 29, 2017, incident, when he fired five times into a car filled with teenagers leaving a house party, killing Jordan Edwards, who was a passenger.

Police originally said the car had been backing toward officers in “an aggressive manner,” but later reversed their account, citing dashcam footage showing the car driving away from officers when Oliver began to fire with a rifle.

Prosecutors said they supported police, but that officers like Oliver had to be held accountable. Jurors deliberated for about 12 hours over two days before reaching the verdict.

“They have to follow the law just like everybody else,” prosecutor George Lewis told the Dallas Morning News.

Oliver, who faced a possible life sentence in prison, was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine, according to multiple reports. He was found not guilty of two counts of aggravated assault connected to the shooting.

Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence Oliver to at least 30 years behind bars, NBC News reported. Oliver's defense attorneys asked that the sentence be under 20 years.