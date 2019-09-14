A Hand-Drawn Swastika Was Found Inside Homeland Security Headquarters

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation after a hand-drawn swastika was found inside the agency's Washington headquarters on Friday, the agency confirmed.

"This display of hate and cowardice does not represent the dedicated hardworking men and women of the Department of Homeland Security," agency spokesperson Andrew Meehan said in a statement.

The swastika drawing, the symbol of the Nazi fascist party, was first reported by CNN.

Staffers in the St. Elizabeth building were notified about they drawing via email from Brian Murphy, principal deputy undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

"First, I want to repeat what (Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis David Glawe), the Secretary and many others in the Department have said in the past: there is no room in the workplace for such symbols of hate," Murphy wrote in the email obtained by CNN. "And there is no room in the workplace for those who ascribe to such a thing."

