NYPD Officers Attacked With Meat Cleaver, Suspect Shot

Three police officers were injured after a knife-wielding man attacked an officer near Penn Station. Officers were taken to a hospital for treatment.

An off-duty New York police officer suffered a 6-inch gash to his face Thursday during a confrontation with a man wielding a meat cleaver outside Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan, officials said.

Officers fired 18 times on the busy street just before 5 p.m., hitting the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Akram Joudeh, multiple times, police said.

"Sufficient shots were fired to deter the attack on my officers," New York Police Commissioner William Bratton told reporters. "We have a character running down the street, waving a cleaver. Despite that, the officers approached him and decided to take him in custody."



Multiple officers were trying to take the man into custody when an off-duty officer in plain-clothes attempted to subdue him, NYPD Chief James O'Neill said. In the scuffle, the officer was cut in the face with the cleaver.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition, O'Neill added.

The injured officer, meanwhile, was in serious condition. Two other officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.