Crews Are No Longer Looking For Survivors In The Rubble Of The Surfside Condo

For almost two weeks, crews have sifted through the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers South apartment building in Surfside, Florida.

Amid the ruins, they've unearthed 54 bodies, but officials now say there are no signs that any survivors might still be found.

On Wednesday, officials announced they are ending their search and rescue operation and instead shifting to recovery efforts in hopes of finding the bodies of the 86 people who are still unaccounted for.

"At this point, we have truly exhausted every option available to us in the search and rescue mission," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters.

Early in their search, officials said they had detected sounds like banging under the steel and concrete debris of the collapsed building — a hopeful sign.

By Tuesday, however, fire officials said they had heard no sounds and no longer saw any signs that there were still survivors in the wreck.



Crews have used sonar, cameras, dogs, and heavy machinery in their search for survivors, Cava said, working against fire, smoke, and torrential rain.

Rescuers had looked for "livable space," for example, but were "not seeing anything positive that continues in that space," Miami-Dade County Fire Chief Alan Cominsky told reporters Tuesday.

After assessing the wreckage and other factors, officials said Wednesday the chances of anyone surviving in the rubble "is near zero."

"Today's news are extremely tough for all of our search and rescue professionals," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said. "We've all worked passionately day and night for two weeks to save lives."

Cava said that the search will officially become a recovery mission at midnight.



"We have all asked God for a miracle," Cava said. "So the decision to transition from rescue to recovery is an extremely difficult one."