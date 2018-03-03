A Student Who Allegedly Shot And Killed His Parents In His College Dorms Has Been Arrested James Eric Davis Jr., 19, was hospitalized the night before because of an "overdose or a bad reaction to drugs," police said. Twitter

A Central Michigan University student allegedly shot and killed his parents in a campus dormitory, prompting a statewide manhunt for the 19-year-old. The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. https://t.co/dCChxe1Tfr

The shooting was reported at 10:43 a.m. Friday when the university was expecting parents to arrive on campus to pick students up for the beginning of spring break. Two people were found dead inside the school's Campbell Hall, prompting a campus lockdown. Campus officials worked with nearby police departments and state law enforcement to search for James Eric Davis Jr., who was described as "armed and dangerous." Officers were conducting door-to-door checks in the area surrounding the university until Friday night, officials said. Just past 1 a.m. Saturday morning, Central Michigan University announced Davis Jr. had been taken into custody. At a press conference on Saturday, CMU Police Chief Bill Yeagley said Davis Jr. had been found walking along train tracks near campus after a train operator spotted him. He is currently under police custody in the hospital due to being found in a "state of hypothermia."

The suspect in the shooting incident that happened on CMU's campus is now in custody. Get more details at https://t.co/9LfrVQwM0i.

Police identified the victims as James Eric Davis Sr., 47, and Diva Jeneen Davis, 47. The shooting at Central Michigan University today strikes close to home. A sad day in Bellwood and across the 7th District. My sincerest condolences go out to the family of Bellwood Police Officer James Davis Sr. and his wife who were shot and killed this morning. May they RIP. https://t.co/B0cykAxFVv

Emanuel Chris Welch, a representative in the Illinois legislature, identified Davis Sr. as an officer of the Bellwood Police Department. According to public records, the parents lived in Plainfield, Illinois, more than four hours from Central Michigan University. In the Saturday press conference, Yeagley said Davis Jr. had approached campus police on Thursday night, panicking and saying someone was trying to kill him with a gun. CMU police investigated and found no threat to Davis Jr., but asked him what they could do "to make him feel safe." Davis Jr. said he was okay and left, Yeagley said. Around midnight, CMU police found him on campus again, acting bizarrely and "really not making a lot of sense," Yeagley said. CMU police called Davis Jr.'s parents to say they were concerned he was on drugs. His mother agreed, and both parents then came to the school, said Yeagley. Police then took Davis Jr. to the hospital, where he stayed until the next morning, when his parents picked him up to head home for Spring Break. While packing up his dorm, Davis Jr. went out to his parents' car in the parking lot, retrieved a gun, brought it back into the dorm, and allegedly used it to shoot his parents. The gun, which was recovered at the scene by police, was registered under his father's name. According to Yeagley, weapons are prohibited on CMU's campus, unless in the case of active police duty. One witness and surveillance videos captured images of Davis Jr. bringing the gun into the dorm, Yeagley said.

James and Diva Davis' daughter remembered her parents, writing in a tweet, "You don't have to stress no more mom an dad i love you." Today i lost my parents..the only people that loved me unconditionally. I’m thankful for every single thing they’ve done for me...All i ask is for everyone to keep me an the rest of my family in your prays❤️. You don’t have to stress no more mom an dad i love you🕊❤️😞 https://t.co/ab7oRkgvh7

One student who said he knew the suspect told the campus newspaper, Central Michigan Life , that Davis Jr. was a "quiet kid." Student who knew Davis, Jr. said the Plainfield, Illinois sophomore was a "quiet kid," who avoided being the center of attention. As of 5:55 p.m. Davis, Jr. is still at large and is considered to be armed and dangerous. https://t.co/1shTdwhkHE

"[He] definitely didn't want to be the center of attention in a group of people, but he never had any behaviors that seemed odd or that would make me think that he would be involved in a situation like this," Caleb Kleinman told the paper. "Once we saw [Davis Jr.'s] name come up on the TV screen from the news channel we were watching, we were all very shocked."

Mt. Pleasant Mayor Allison Lents praised law enforcement for capturing the suspect, calling the deaths "a tragic event." A message from City Mayor Allison Lents: