A Man Carrying Two Gas Cans And Lighters Was Arrested At NYC's St. Patrick's Cathedral

"It's hard to say exactly what his intentions were but I think the totality of an individual walking into an iconic location carrying over four gallons of gasoline, two bottles of lighter fluid and lighters is something we would have great concern over," Miller said. "We're looking into his background and talking to a couple of other agencies."

John Miller, the New York Police Department Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism, told reporters outside the church Wednesday night that the man's motives were under investigation by the department's counterterrorism unit and FBI.

A security guard at the historic Midtown church confronted the man inside the building, which had worshipers inside at the time, and notified police officers stationed nearby, who took the suspect into custody as he attempted leave the area.

A man carrying two canisters filled with gasoline, lighter fluid, and a pair of lighters was arrested Wednesday night at New York City's St. Patrick's Cathedral, police said.

Around 7:55pm, a man walked into St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan with gas cans and lighter fluid, and was subsequently apprehended by @NYPDCT without incident. We thank our partners for their help, and remember - if you see something, say something.

The suspect, who has not been identified, parked a minivan near the cathedral just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Miller said. He walked around the area, then returned to the vehicle where he appeared to pick up the gas canisters, two lighter fluid cans, and two extended lighters.

When the man entered the cathedral he was immediately stopped by the security guard who asked him where he was going, and told that he couldn't walk in carrying the flammable items.

Gas spilled on the floor of the church during the exchange, Miller said, and the suspect walked away. Two officers were flagged by the security guard who then stopped the suspect along Fifth Avenue for questioning.

"His answers were inconsistent and evasive, although he remained conversational with them and cooperative," Miller said.

The man said he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue and that his car had run out of gas. Officers later checked the minivan and determined that was untrue.

The incident came two days after a massive fire tore through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, devastating the 700-year-old iconic landmark.



Like Notre Dame, the cathedral's ceiling is also made up of a wood-framed attic.

St. Patrick's Cathedral, a New York City landmark, usually has an increased security presence but authorities had heightened it further after the fire at Notre Dame, Miller said.

The man was known to law enforcement, Miller said, but declined to provide details.