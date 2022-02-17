A Police Officer Accused A Prosecutor Of Covering Up A “Racist” Comment About A Black Murder Suspect Who Dated A White Woman

A police lieutenant accused the Orange County, California, district attorney of trying to cover up a "derogatory, and racist" comment made during a meeting, a move that police fear could impact the prosecution of a high-profile murder case.

The comment was made by District Attorney Todd Spitzer who, according to memos obtained by BuzzFeed News, was meeting with eight other prosecutors to discuss the possibility of seeking the death penalty in the case when he said, "he knows many black people who get themselves out of their bad circumstances and bad situations by only dating 'white women.'" The county's top prosecutor then added he'd known a Black man in college who he knew "for sure" had done that.

Spitzer on Wednesday told BuzzFeed News that it had been appropriate for him to discuss race, which he said had first been brought up in the case by the defense attorneys. He and his office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

The conversation in which Black men's dating habits came up involved Jamon Rayon Buggs, a 44-year-old personal trainer accused of killing a man and a woman in Newport Beach, shooting both in the head.

Lt. Court Depweg of the Newport Beach Police Department, which investigated the murders, wrote his letter to the court after finding out that prosecutors would not be seeking the death penalty, and that the prosecutors office had taken unusual steps to remove the lead prosecutor in the case, as well as prohibit all eight prosecutors who heard Spitzer's comment from discussing the case at all.

Depweg's letter was dated Feb. 3. The following week, the prosecutor who initially flagged concerns about Spitzer's comments in a memo was fired.



In the letter to Judge Gregg Prickett, Depweg noted that not only had the lead prosecutor been removed without notifying police or the victims' families, but the case was then assigned to a prosecutor outside the homicide division.

Depweg reached out to the Orange County district attorney's office to find out what was going on. When he reached an assistant district attorney, Depweg accused the department of trying to cover up for their boss's comment.

Officials told Depweg everyone who had been involved in the meeting where the comment was made had been "walled off" and prohibited from speaking about the case.

"That wasn't being walled off, that action was calculated and deliberate," Depweg wrote. "I advised [Assistant District Attorney Steve] McGreevy that the actions by his office would affect our working relationship moving forward and it was disappointing that he and so many of his colleagues would try and cover this matter up as we all know the 'cover up is always worse than the crime.'"

In his own memo on Jan. 30, Spitzer wrote that the prosecutor who originally put the conversation into writing had misremembered his exact words. The prosecutor later changed the reference that Spitzer had said Black men date white women to “get themselves out of their bad circumstances” to instead read “to enhance their status by.”

Spitzer said he had provided Black conservative talk radio host Larry Elder as an example.

“The only thing I stated was that I have seen Black men date White women in certain circles in order to have others around them be more accepting,” he wrote in the Jan. 30 memo.



That didn't seem to quell the concerns from some prosecutors within Spitzer's office about the generalization he'd made about Black men.



"Todd has doubled down on his generalization of Black men," one senior deputy district attorney, who asked to remain anonymous to avoid professional retaliation, told BuzzFeed News. "He has gone on record with news outlets stating his belief that Black men date white women to 'improve their stature in the community.' He fails to understand that his beliefs and generalizations are, at their core, racist."