He can spell better than you and me.

Karthik Nemmani, 14, from McKinney, Texas, holds his trophy with President and CEO of the E.W. Scripps Company Adam Symson.

Karthik Nemmani, a 14-year-old from Texas, won the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday, beating out 515 competitors from across the country during a competition that spanned four days.

By Thursday, the competition had been whittled down to 16 students who spelled out words like lophophytosis, pseudepigrapha, propylaeum, and ooporphyrin.

But it was "koinonia" that gave the eighth-grader the victory Thursday night.

"This has been a dream come true," Karthik said after his victory.