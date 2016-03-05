SpaceX Rocket Launches Satellite, But Can't Nail Drone Ship Landing

The private space exploration company has been working to have the unmanned rockets land vertically, but SpaceX owner Elon Musk said the rocket landed hard on the drone ship Friday.

SpaceX launched a communications satellite into orbit Friday, but the rocket's experimental landing on an unmanned drone ship was not successful.

The space exploration company owned by business magnate Elon Musk has been working to land the unmanned rockets, something he was able to achieve in December.

The company, however, was unable to repeat the feat Friday evening after launching a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and put a communications satellite into orbit.