South Carolina Officer Who Threw Student Across Classroom Won't Be Charged

A school resource officer who was caught on video violently trying to pull a student out of her chair and before throwing her across the room last year in South Carolina will not face criminal charges, prosecutors announced Friday.

The summary, obtained by BuzzFeed News, includes a statement Fields gave investigators through his attorney, in which he states the student punched him in the face and the chair she was in fell backwards "because of the momentum that the student's movements had created."

Fields stated he was trying to pull her out of the chair once she was on the ground, but her foot was caught on the chair.

"As I continued to use the muscling technique the students leg broke free from the lock the student had on the desk and the student slid across the floor," he wrote.

Another video of the of the incident did show the high school student punching the deputy in the face, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said in October. Still, Lott said the former deputy had not followed proper training or procedure.

In an 11-page summary released Friday, 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson announced that he believed Field's actions did not merit criminal charges.

The decision came 11 months after the investigation was sparked.



"(I)t is my legal opinion that under the relevant law, SRO Fields' conduct on October 26, 2015, does not warrant criminal charges," the decision states.

According report, the student's guardian also reviewed the video the day after the altercation, and told investigators they believed "Fields did not do anything that was inappropriate."

