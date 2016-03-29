South Carolina City Settles Lawsuit Of Police Shooting Of Teen For $2,150,000

Zachary Hammond, 19, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a restaurant last year during an undercover drug sting.

The family of a South Carolina teen killed by a Seneca police officer last year has settled a lawsuit against the city for $2,150,000, according to their attorneys.



"Rather than endure a lengthy litigation process, both parties agree that an early resolution will allow a platform for healing for the Hammond family and the City of Seneca," the family's attorney, Eric S. Bland, said in statement to BuzzFeed News. "There will be no further legal proceedings between the parties."



Seneca Police Lt. Mark Tiller was cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting, but the city settled the civil lawsuit against the family before the case went to trial.

Zachary Hammond, 19, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Hardee's restaurant on July 26 during an undercover drug sting.

Dashcam video of the shooting shows Tiller running toward Hammond's car during the sting. Hammond is seen backing out of a parking spot and trying to drive away from the officer as Tiller stands near the driver's side window with his gun drawn.