BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

South Carolina City Settles Lawsuit Of Police Shooting Of Teen For $2,150,000

news

South Carolina City Settles Lawsuit Of Police Shooting Of Teen For $2,150,000

Zachary Hammond, 19, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a restaurant last year during an undercover drug sting.

By Salvador Hernandez

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2016, at 5:55 p.m. ET

Via Eric S. Bland / Via Eric S. Bland

The family of a South Carolina teen killed by a Seneca police officer last year has settled a lawsuit against the city for $2,150,000, according to their attorneys.

"Rather than endure a lengthy litigation process, both parties agree that an early resolution will allow a platform for healing for the Hammond family and the City of Seneca," the family's attorney, Eric S. Bland, said in statement to BuzzFeed News. "There will be no further legal proceedings between the parties."

Seneca Police Lt. Mark Tiller was cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting, but the city settled the civil lawsuit against the family before the case went to trial.

Zachary Hammond, 19, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Hardee's restaurant on July 26 during an undercover drug sting.

Dashcam video of the shooting shows Tiller running toward Hammond's car during the sting. Hammond is seen backing out of a parking spot and trying to drive away from the officer as Tiller stands near the driver's side window with his gun drawn.

View this post on Facebook
Facebook: WYFF4

Tiller said he opened fire because he feared for his life. The state prosecutor decided in late October that no criminal charges would be filed.

The multi-million dollar settlement announced Tuesday marks the end of the Hammond family's legal battle with the city.

Although both Hammond and Tiller were white, the case drew national attention in part by Black Lives Matter activists who highlighted the incident on social media.

Dash Cam Video Of Officer Shooting Unarmed Teen In South Carolina Released

buzzfeed.com

South Carolina Police Deny Officer High-Fived Body Of Teen After Deadly Shooting

buzzfeed.com

Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed White Man Has Family Asking Where The Rage Is

buzzfeed.com