Some Airport Detainees Were Saved From Deportation Just Before Flights Took Off

Amena's aunt, who is Syrian, has a green card, but was sitting in a plane bound for Qatar when she was escorted out at the last minute due to a court ruling on President Trump's refugee ban.

A woman greets her mother after she arrived from Dubai on Emirates Flight 203 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York.

Amena and her family were told only three things about her aunt at John F. Kennedy International Airport: she landed safely Saturday, she had been detained, and she would be deported despite having a valid green card.

For hours, Amena and her family frantically reached out to lawyers and tried to contact her 58-year-old aunt, but officials at JFK offered no answers and they were left to rely on volunteer attorneys who had flocked to the airport.

By Saturday night, they were told her aunt was already seated in a jet headed to Doha, Qatar.

But a decision by a judge in Brooklyn offered Amena's family and others like her a reprieve Saturday night as officials removed her aunt from the plane just minutes before take-off.

"We got her off the plane!" she told BuzzFeed News. "She's coming home. She's coming home with us."

Amena and her family asked to be identified by a pseudonym, citing fear of being targeted by immigration officials.

Hundreds of other families and friends found themselves in similar situations Saturday, just one day after President Trump signed an executive order banning entry to people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, and Yemen indefinitely. A 120-day suspension for the entire refugee program was also included in the order.

Protesters and lawyers flocked to international airports Saturday as family members waited hours for loved ones to arrive, only to find out they could be deported.

Though the judge's order keeps the presidential executive order in place, it seemed to offer some hope to people wondering what would immediately happen to loved ones who had already arrived, many of them on flights when Trump delivered his signature.

As travelers were released by immigration officials, protesters at the airports cheered.