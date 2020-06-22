A US Soldier Allegedly Gave Classified Information To Satanic Neo-Nazis With The Goal Of Starting A New War

A US Army soldier allegedly gave sensitive and classified information to a Satanic neo-Nazi group, hoping to help the extremist group carry out an attack on his own unit, federal prosecutors said Monday.

"Ethan Melzer, a private in the U.S. Army, was the enemy within," Acting US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. "As alleged, Melzer was motivated by racism and hatred as he attempted to carry out this ultimate act of betrayal."



The soldier allegedly provided the group with his unit's location, strength, travel routes, and weaponry, prosecutors alleged, with the plan that the white supremacist group would share that information with jihadist terrorists and kick off a new war in the Middle East.

Melzer joined the US Army in 2018, and a year later, he allegedly joined an extremist group known as Order of the Nine Angles, or O9A. Members of the white supremacist group have, according to federal prosecutors, "espoused violent, neo-Nazi, anti-Semitic, and Satanic [beliefs], and have expressed admiration for both Nazis, such as Adolf Hitler, and Islamic jihadists, such as Usama Bin Laden."

When the 22-year-old soldier was told in April 2020 that he would be deployed to Turkey, he allegedly started to help plan an attack on his unit, using an encrypted app to communicate with members of O9A known as the "RapeWaffen Division."

"Ethan Melzer plotted a deadly ambush on his fellow soldiers in the service of a diabolical cocktail of ideologies laced with hate and violence," Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers said.



The group, investigators claim in court documents, has expressed belief in the "inequality of races," that Hitler was "sent by our gods to guide us to greatness," and that the Holocaust was a lie.

O9A has also praised the Nazis for the "practical expression of the Satanic spirit," and held that the world has become "perverted by, among other things, Judeo-Christian beliefs," leading members of the group to plot an overthrow of Western civilization.