"SNL" Spoofs Donald Trump Retweeting Weird People, Just Like The Real One

news

By Salvador Hernandez

Last updated on December 4, 2016, at 8:35 a.m. ET

Posted on December 4, 2016, at 12:49 a.m. ET

Saturday Night Live's Donald Trump — played by the pouty Alec Baldwin — keeps getting into trouble for retweeting weird random people.

Just. Like. The. Real Donald Trump.

Baldwin's Donald Trump has been a regular on SNL for months now, and he was back Saturday tweeting while he was supposed to be getting a security briefing.

The first time it was a 16-year-old high school student, who's cell phone rang in the middle of class when he got a retweet by the President-elect.
"I'm sorry, Mrs. Leman, I think someone retweeted me."

"He really did do this."

Kate McKinnon as Trump's senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, tries to explain Trump's strategy.

He's trying to distract the media away from other negative news, like his conflict of interest issues and controversial cabinet pics, she says.

"Actually, that's not why I do it. I do it because my brain is bad."

But hey, he's supposed to get a security briefing so he's ready to sit down, buckle down and get to work.

That is, until:

"I just got retweeted!"

What are his advisors to do?

Mr. Trump is just weeks away from being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States and instead of doing work, he's tweeting.

His inauguration is just seven weeks away.

"AAH!"

It's OK.

Trump knows someone who can help him get down to business.

Where's Stephen Bannon?

There he is.

True to form, the real Donald Trump couldn't stay away from Twitter.

Just minutes after the skit aired, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts on it.

Here's a hint: he didn't like it.

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad

But Alec Baldwin didn't much care.

...@realDonaldTrump Release your tax returns and I'll stop. Ha
ABFoundation @ABFalecbaldwin

...@realDonaldTrump Release your tax returns and I'll stop. Ha

