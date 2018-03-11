BuzzFeed News

"SNL" Reimagined That Painful "Bachelor" Finale With Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller And Yes, It Gets Worse

No collusion.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on March 11, 2018, at 12:42 a.m. ET

I'm sure you caught that cringe-fully awkward AF season finale of The Bachelor where Arie Luyendyk Jr. proposed to Becca Kufrin only to change his mind and propose to another contestant. Well, Saturday Night Live did its own remake of the finale with its own twist.

Cecily Strong played Kufrin: so hopeful, so in love. No idea of the blind side that's coming.

Is that...is that special prosecutor Robert Mueller?

"How do I start this conversation?" Kate McKinnon, as Mueller, says. "I just don't think I can give you everything you want right now." 💔

"You mean you don't have Trump on collusion?" she asks.

"I'm trying to be honest with you and tell you I can't commit to collusion right now," he says.

*So. Awkward.*

"At this point I honestly feel like I'm only half in with collusion," he tries to explain.

Becca is so disappointed.

"I was ready, Bob. I was ready to do the damn thing," she says.

Ugh.

UUUUUGGGGGHHHHH.

OMG it keeps going.

"So I have to wait two more years for him to be out of office?" she asks.

"Honestly, probably six."

"So Stormy Daniels, that's nothing?" she asks.

"No, that's definitely fun, it's just not what I'm doing," he says.

"I mean, it would be Pence. You want Pence?" he continues. "Get out!!" she yells.

"Look," he says, one last time. "If it makes you feel better, the Kush is cooked and you're the next Bachelorette." "Oh, well, that's great!" she says.

CORRECTION

Robert Mueller's name was misspelled in a previous headline for this article.

