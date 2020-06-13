"SNL" Alum Jay Pharoah Says LAPD Officers Pulled Guns On Him While He Was Walking And Kneeled On His Neck

Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah said in an Instagram post Friday that he was recently stopped by LAPD officers with guns drawn and cuffed while one of them put a knee to his neck.

Pharoah revealed the encounter along with security video of the incident, showing four officers stopping the comedian and ordering him to the ground with guns drawn.

"As he's looking at me I'm thinking that he's making a mistake," Pharoah said in the post. "I'm looking at him, and I'm looking past me because I'm like, whoever they're about to get, it's about to get terrible. No, he was coming to get me."

A spokesperson for the LAPD said the person in the Instagram post "was detained as a possible suspect of a crime."

"It was determined to be the wrong suspect and he was let go," the spokesperson added. "The incident is being investigated."

Pharoah's post, in which he recreates part of the incident with a knee placed on his neck, comes after days of protests and civil unrest over the police killings of George Floyd in Minneapolis — who died as a white officer put him in knee chokehold for more than 8 minutes — and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and public outrage over the treatment unarmed black people.

As he narrates, Pharoah says the incident happened about a week before the death of Ahmaud Arbery, who was killed by two white men while he was out jogging.