Shepard Smith Announced He Is Leaving Fox News
"Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News," Smith said in a surprise announcement Friday. "After requesting that I stay, they obliged."
Shepard Smith, the longtime chief news anchor at Fox News and at times one of the lone voices of fact-checking and objectivity at a cable network dominated by its opinion hosts, announced Friday he is leaving the network.
"This is my last broadcast here," Smith said in a surprise resignation at the end of his Friday broadcast. "Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News. After requesting that I stay, they obliged."
Smith said he would not be reporting for another network, "at least in the near future."
While many of Fox News' opinion hosts have become cheerleaders and supporters of the Trump administration, Smith had been critical at times of the president and his policies, devoting time in his newscast to fact-checking President Trump's statements, or those of his administration.
Smith often drew praise and criticism for debunking unsupported assertions made by the administration and, recently, had taken time to call out conspiracy theories and false statements touted by the network's primetime opinion hosts.
Smith's sudden departure appeared to have caught others at Fox News by surprise, including his colleague Neil Cavuto who went speechless just seconds after Smith's final signoff.
"Like you I'm a little stunned, and a little heart broken," Cavuto said on his program. "Wow. I don't know. A better newsman you probably cannot find."
The network's White House correspondent, John Roberts, also appeared stunned and unaware of the pending news from Smith, likening the news to being "hit by a subway train."
Smith has been a central figure of Fox News reporting since the inception of the network. He was one of its original hires and the face of breaking news for the organization for the past 23 years as managing editor for its breaking news unit.
"Shep is one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry," Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media said in a statement.
But more recently, Smith engaged in a public spat with Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, in a rare display of division between the network's news programming and opinion hosts.
In late September, Smith interviewed Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano regarding Trump's call to Ukraine's president that is now at the center of impeachment proceedings. During the segment, Napolitano criticized the phone call and said Trump's actions were "criminal and impeachable."
Hours later, Tucker Carlson hosted attorney Joe diGenova, a Trump supporter, and the two men criticized Smith's segment, calling it "partisan." DiGenova went on to call Napolitano "a fool."
Smith responded the following day, calling the comments, "repugnant" and listed a series of other legal experts who had been asked to weigh in on the president's call and also found it legally troubling.
"Attacking our colleague, who is here to offer legal assessments, on our air in our work home is repugnant," Smith said.
Neither Smith, nor Fox News, offered an explanation to why the longtime anchor had decided to leave the network after Smith renewed a multiyear contract with the Fox in Spring 2018.
A spokesperson for Fox News would not comment on Smith's contract, but said anchors Jon Scott and Trace Gallagher would temporarily fill in as hosts of Smith's daily program. Shepard Smith Reporting will remain a news program, the spokesperson said, and will be renamed Fox News Reporting.
In his goodbye, Smith thanked the network for the opportunities it afforded him, but also pointed toward the politically polarized world of cable news that he often found himself at the center.
"Even in our currently polarized nation it's my hope that the facts will win the day, that truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive," he said.
