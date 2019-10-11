Shepard Smith Announced He Is Leaving Fox News

"Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News," Smith said in a surprise announcement Friday. "After requesting that I stay, they obliged."

Richard Drew / AP

Shepard Smith, the longtime chief news anchor at Fox News and at times one of the lone voices of fact-checking and objectivity at a cable network dominated by its opinion hosts, announced Friday he is leaving the network. "This is my last broadcast here," Smith said in a surprise resignation at the end of his Friday broadcast. "Recently, I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News. After requesting that I stay, they obliged." Smith said he would not be reporting for another network, "at least in the near future." While many of Fox News' opinion hosts have become cheerleaders and supporters of the Trump administration, Smith had been critical at times of the president and his policies, devoting time in his newscast to fact-checking President Trump's statements, or those of his administration.

Courtesy of Fox News

Smith often drew praise and criticism for debunking unsupported assertions made by the administration and, recently, had taken time to call out conspiracy theories and false statements touted by the network's primetime opinion hosts. Smith's sudden departure appeared to have caught others at Fox News by surprise, including his colleague Neil Cavuto who went speechless just seconds after Smith's final signoff. "Like you I'm a little stunned, and a little heart broken," Cavuto said on his program. "Wow. I don't know. A better newsman you probably cannot find."

Neil Cavuto and John Roberts clearly blind-sided by Shep Smith departure

The network's White House correspondent, John Roberts, also appeared stunned and unaware of the pending news from Smith, likening the news to being "hit by a subway train." Smith has been a central figure of Fox News reporting since the inception of the network. He was one of its original hires and the face of breaking news for the organization for the past 23 years as managing editor for its breaking news unit. "Shep is one of the premier newscasters of his generation and his extraordinary body of work is among the finest journalism in the industry," Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of Fox News Media said in a statement.

.@ShepNewsTeam Shepard Smith just dropped a bomb. After 23 years at @FoxNews , he announced he is leaving the network. He was part of the glue that held Fox together. He is a supreme pro who made us all better.