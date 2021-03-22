Sen. Tina Smith, a Minnesota Democrat, is calling on the NCAA to launch an independent investigation into why the women's teams were provided such blatantly inferior equipment to their male counterparts — and why it took a viral TikTok and national outrage for the association to step in.

The senator's letter, addressed to NCAA President Mark A. Emmert and obtained by BuzzFeed News, is the latest and most significant call for the NCAA to account for the disparate conditions between men and women athletes in the March Madness tournaments.

"Although the history of different levels of support and resources provided to men's and women's athletics has been a longstanding problem, the major differences in the quality of the facilities and weight rooms, swag and food provided to players and teams this year were an obvious issue," Smith wrote in her letter.



Smith called for an independent investigation to explain why the disparity took place and provide recommendations on how to avoid it in the future.



"Too often women's athletics is not supported or valued similarly as men's," she wrote. "The NCAA should not act in a manner that reinforces these inequities, instead it must actively work against them."

Outrage was sparked last week when pictures surfaced of the men's weight room — complete with benches, weights, and equipment-filled racks — as well as those of a single rack of dumbbells and mats provided to the women players.

Sedona Prince, a player with the Oregon Ducks, posted a viral TikTok about this.