The Seattle Seahawks Have Dropped Chad Wheeler After He Was Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Violence

Wheeler, who joined the Seahawks in 2020 from the New York Giants, was arrested Saturday after a woman called police to an apartment in the city of Kent, telling a 911 dispatcher she was being "killed," the Seattle Times reported .

"The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence," the team said in a statement Wednesday. "Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team."

Chad Wheeler, an offensive lineman with the Seattle Seahawks, was dropped by the NFL team Wednesday after he was arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend over the weekend.

The woman reported she had been strangled by the 310-pound Wheeler until she passed out, the Seattle Times reported, citing a police report. When she woke up, she told police she saw Wheeler standing near the bed and saying, "Wow you're alive?"

The woman told police the violence began when Wheeler, who she said has bipolar disorder and had not taken his medication, asked her to bow to him, the Times reported. When she didn't, he allegedly threw her on the bed.

The woman was able to call police after regaining consciousness and locking herself in a bathroom to call 911. Police reported hearing screaming when they forced their way into the apartment, finding Wheeler and the victim inside the bathroom.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for bleeding and a dislocated arm, the Times reported.

Jail records indicate Wheeler was booked at King County jail at 1:19 a.m. Saturday. He was released Tuesday morning after posting a $400,000 bail.

In a series of tweets, Wheeler said the incident was a result of "a manic episode" and that he felt "truly ashamed." The 27-year-old also indicated he would be stepping away from football for the time being.

"I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused," he wrote in a tweet thread. "I apologized profusely for the turmoil that I have caused to my family, teammates, fans and those closest to me."

Wheeler added that his girlfriend was getting care, and he would also be seeking help.

"It's time for me to walk away from football and get the help I need to never again pose a threat to another," he wrote. "I cannot express my sorrow or remorse enough. I am truly ashamed."