The Driver Who Hit Two Protesters With His Car, Killing One, Was Charged With Homicide

Attorney John Henry Browne, left, stands in view of a video feed as his client, Dawit Kelete, sits in a during a court appearance on July 6, 2020.

A man accused of driving his car onto a closed freeway in Seattle and hitting two protesters was charged with vehicular homicide after one of the victims died.

Dawit Kelete was also charged with vehicular assault and reckless driving, the King County Prosecutor's office announced Wednesday.

Kelete drove his car onto the I-5 freeway just past 1:30 a.m. Saturday after the road had been closed off because of ongoing protests against racism and police brutality.

Video footage of the incident shows the vehicle plowing into protesters, and two people being launched into the air.

Diaz Love, 32, of Bellingham, and Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, were taken to a nearby hospital after suffering serious injuries. Taylor was pronounced dead later that day.