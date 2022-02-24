Russia Just Invaded Ukraine, But Eurovision Says They Can Still Compete In Its Song Contest

Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest said Russia will still be able to compete in its upcoming international event, even as Russia mounted a deadly invasion of Ukraine early Thursday morning, launching attacks across the country and raising tensions across the globe.

The decision comes despite pleas from Ukraine's public broadcast company, UA:PBC, asking for Russia to be suspended from the popular contest.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political cultural event," the European Broadcasting Union, which has organized the contest since 1956, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. "The EBU is however concerned about current events in Ukraine and will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Meanwhile, after Ukraine residents woke up to the sound of missiles falling, Russia has launched a full-scale invasion.



Russian officials have said they've attacked and destroyed more than 80 military sites, including 11 airfields. Ukrainian officials have said at least 57 people have been killed so far, as well as civilians. Among those civilian casualties was a young boy killed after his apartment building was struck by shelling.

The BBC first reported the EBU's decision to allow Russia to compete in Eurovision, which is scheduled to take place in Turin, Italy, in May.

Despite organizers' statement that the competition is "non-political," politics has for years taken center stage in the songwriting competition, particularly between Russia and Ukraine. Tensions only escalated after Russia's invasion in 2014.



Ukrainian singer Jamala won the 2016 competition after singing a song about the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars by Soviet Union leader Josef Stalin, which many watchers interpreted as a metaphor to rebuke Russia's modern annexation of Crimea.