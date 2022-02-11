The US Government Says Russia Could Invade Ukraine “At Any Time”

The US government is urging all Americans to leave Ukraine in the next 24 to 48 hours, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch an attack “at any time.”



It was previously believed that an attack would not happen until the Beijing Olympics ended on Feb. 20. But now, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday, “It could begin during the Olympics.”

“We encourage all American citizens who remains in Ukraine to depart immediately," Sullivan said at a news conference. “If you stay, you are assuming risk.”

He also warned that if there was an attack, the military may not be able to rescue people.

An attack, Sullivan said, could begin with aerial bombing and missiles that kill civilians. A "rapid assault" on the city of Kyiv is also possible, he added.

The warning to US citizens in the region came after a PBS report that Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine. But Sullivan pushed back on the report, saying the US does not believe Putin "has made any kind of final decision."

However, he said it was clear from the ground and other sources that an attack seemed not just likely, but imminent.

"The way [Putin] has built up his forces, and put them in place, along with other indicators that we have collected through intelligence, makes it clear to us there is a very distinct possibility that Russia will choose to act militarily and there is reason to believe that could happen on a reasonably swift timeframe," he said. "The Russians are in a position to be able to mount a major military action in Ukraine any day now."

The UK issued a similar travel warning to its citizens, urging them to "leave now while commercial means are still available."

Like the US, the UK has withdrawn embassy staff from the region.

Sullivan urged even those who might be financially unable to travel out of Ukraine to contact embassy officials, who would be able to provide financial assistance to get out of the country.

Once an attack on the country begins, Sullivan warned, travel by road, rail, or air would be immediately disrupted.

"I'm not standing here saying what is going to happen or not happen, I'm only standing here to say now that the risk is now high enough and the threat is immediate enough," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.