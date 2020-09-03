A Video Shows Police Putting A Hood Over A Black Man And Pinning Him Down Before He Died Of Asphyxiation

Daniel Prude was taken off life support seven days after the violent encounter with police in Rochester, New York, in March.

A Black man who was detained naked and handcuffed in a street in Rochester, New York, in March died of asphyxiation after officers put a hood over his head and pressed his face to the ground for two minutes, according to video footage and records released by his family on Wednesday. Daniel Prude was taken off life support seven days later. The violent March 30 arrest occurred two months before George Floyd died after a Minneapolis officer used a knee chokehold on him. "Daniel Prude's murder at the hands of Rochester Police Department is horrifying and unacceptable," Iman Abid, director of the Genesee Valley Region Chapter of the New York Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement. "Mr. Prude should still be alive, and it is clear from the footage that officers met an obvious behavioral health crisis with lethal force." Prude's death received little media attention at the time, but video released Wednesday prompted protests in Rochester over yet another police killing of an unarmed Black man. Crowds gathered outside police headquarters chanting, "He died in the snow, we can stand in the rain."

"He's cuffed up already, come on," Prude's brother, Joe Prude, said at a news conference. "How many more brothers gotta die for society to understand that this needs to stop?" Prude's death has sparked an investigation by the New York Attorney General's Office, which could file criminal charges, but the New York Civil Liberties Union has also called on the local district attorney's office to investigate. Video of the incident shows 41-year-old Prude naked on the street and an officer ordering him to the ground while pointing a Taser. Prude is heard in some of the footage complying with the officers' orders with a "Yes, sir." As light snow falls, Prude starts to shout and become agitated while he continues to sit on the pavement with his hands cuffed behind his back. Warning: the video below is graphic.