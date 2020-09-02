A Republican Member Of Congress Threatened To Kill Armed Demonstrators In A Facebook Post

Rep. Clay Higgins has spoken at events organized by militia groups. When a rumor spread of a Black militia group protesting police brutality, he said their armed presence would be considered a threat and he'd "drop any 10 of you where you stand."

Tom Williams / AP

Facebook removed two posts from a Republican member of Congress representing Louisiana on Tuesday in which he threatened demonstrators against police violence, suggesting he would shoot and "drop any 10 of you where you stand" if they took to the street armed. "If this shows up, we'll consider the armed presence a real threat," Rep. Clay Higgins, a former law enforcement officer, posted Tuesday on his personal, verified Captain Clay Higgins Facebook page along with a picture of an armed Black militia group that has protested the police killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. "We don't care what color you are. We don't care if you're left or right. If you show up like this, if We recognize threat... you won't walk away." Higgins, a vocal advocate for gun rights who was elected to Congress in 2016 and who has been featured in NRA promotional videos, made no reference to protesters turning violent, but instead suggested their mere armed presence would be considered a threat. “I wouldn’t even spill my beer. ... We are SWAT. Nothing personal. We just eliminate the threat. ... That’s not a challenge, fellas. It’s a promise," he wrote Tuesday.

Louisiana is an open-carry state, meaning a permit is not required for someone to visibly carry a firearm in public. Higgins has also touted himself as a strong advocate for the Second Amendment. One of his political ads started with him wearing a SWAT vest, shooting a rifle, and telling the viewer to "tell the world we're American."

"You're the ones threatening, if you show yourselves, aggressively natured and armed in my presence," he wrote in his now-deleted post. "We don't want to see your worthless ass nor do we want to make your Mothers cry."

Higgins did not explicitly threaten to shoot protesters, but seemed to make reference to it in his post by writing "1,450 fps" – a reference to the speed of some ammo measured by feet per second. A spokesperson for Facebook told BuzzFeed News Tuesday night that the lawmaker's post had been removed for breaking its violence and incitement policies, which state that content is removed if it "incites or facilitates serious violence."

Screenshot

Higgins' post had featured a picture of masked protesters raising a fist in the air and who did not appear to be visibly armed, as well as a second picture of a Black militia group called the Not Fucking Around Coalition, or NFAC. Its members have appeared heavily armed in bulletproof vests at protests against police brutality, including the killing of Taylor in Louisville. The group has challenged white supremacist groups, including the KKK, into confrontations and has called for the removal of Confederate monuments. The lawmaker's post was made after a rumor began circling on social media that members of the NFAC would be appearing in Lafayette, Louisiana. The group did not ultimately appear. However, both KATC and the Advocate reported that at Tuesday night’s Black Lives Matter protest at Layfayette City Hall, it was actually a right-wing militia who showed up “heavily armed.” The Advocate reported that 40 to 50 members of the Louisiana Cajun Militia attended the demonstration. The group posted pictures of its members in bulletproof vests and camouflage gear and armed with long guns outside the government building. Higgins has made no mention of that armed group in his social media accounts and his office did not respond to multiple requests for comment about his posts or the militia's presence at Tuesday's protest. But the lawmaker has shown no qualms in the past about appearing alongside and speaking at events organized by other mostly white militia groups. On July 29, 2017, Higgins appeared at a DC event organized by Oath Keepers, a group that claims to have tens of thousands of members and has been described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a radical anti-government group. Although leaders of the group contend it is not a militia, the group has acted and launched "operations" similar to a paramilitary force. Members of other militia groups were invited and attended the event. The Advocate has also reported the Louisiana Republican has sold shirts at his political events with logos identical to that of the Three Percenters, another set of anti-government militia groups scattered across the country. After his original post was taken down Tuesday night, Higgins followed up on Facebook saying he had not deleted the post himself, suggested he was being censored, and continued to encourage people to respond to protesters. “America is being manipulated into a new era of government control. Your liberty is threatened from within. Welcome to the front lines, Ladies and Gentlemen. ... I’ll advise when it’s time gear up, mount up, and roll out,” he wrote.

Screenshot