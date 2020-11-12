 Skip To Content
Rapper Mo3 Was Shot And Killed On A Dallas Freeway

Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble, ran out of his car when a man carrying a gun started walking toward him on the freeway, police said.

By Salvador Hernandez

Posted on November 11, 2020, at 10:12 p.m. ET

Johnny Nunez / Getty Images

Rapper Mo3 was shot and killed after a gunman on Wednesday opened fire on a freeway in Dallas, police confirmed.

The 28-year-old, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was driving north on I-35 when an armed man walked out of a car and started approaching the rapper, Dallas police said.

Noble then got out of his car and started running against traffic.

"The suspect chased the victim and fired multiple rounds striking him," Dallas police said in a statement.

An innocent bystander also suffered non life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police added.

Noble was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A representative for the rapper, who is best known for his 2018 track "Errybody," could not immediately be reached.

Boosie Badazz, who collaborated with Mo3 with songs like "One Of Them Days Again," "Mop Wit It," and "My People In Prison," tweeted about the rapper's death just hours after the shooting.

Police said the suspected shooter remains at large and the motive of the shooting is unknown. A reward of $5,000 was being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

