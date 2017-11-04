The Kentucky senator was allegedly assaulted at his home by a 59-year-old neighbor on Friday. It is unclear when he will return to work.

Sen. Rand Paul is recovering from six broken ribs after he was assaulted at his Kentucky home by a neighbor on Friday afternoon, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

Paul is experiencing "severe pain" due to his injuries which include lung contusions and three displaced fractures, senior adviser Doug Stafford said in a statement, adding that the latter "can lead to life-threatening injuries."

"It is not clear exactly how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying," Stafford said, adding that the "severe pain that can last weeks to months."

"Senator Paul and [wife] Kelley appreciate everyone’s thoughts and well wishes and he will be back fighting for liberty in the Senate," Stafford said.



On Wednesday, Paul thanked his supporters and said X-rays showed he had in fact suffered from six broken ribs, not five as his staff had reported earlier this week. He was also suffering from a pleural effusion, an unusual amount of liquid that can build up around the lungs.