The Raiders' Carl Nassib Came Out, Becoming The First Openly Gay Active Player In The NFL

Carl Nassib, the 28-year-old defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders, came out Monday afternoon as the first active openly gay player in NFL history.

Nassib, who joined the league in 2016, made the announcement in an Instagram post, telling fans he'd intended to come out some time ago but had only recently felt "comfortable enough to get it off my chest."

"I'm at my house here in West Chester, Pennsylvania," Nassib says in the video. "Just want to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay."

Nassib's announcement came in the middle of Pride Month and as the defensive end is about to start his sixth season in the NFL.

He joined the NFL with the Cleveland Browns in 2016, then moved to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two years later. In March 2020, he signed a three-year contract with the Raiders.

Although Monday's statement was the first time Nassib publicly said he was gay, he thanked his coaches, fellow NFL players, and the league for their support, writing in an accompanying statement that he "was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance."

"Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I'm gay," he wrote. "I am also incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches, and fellow players for their support. I would not have been able to do this without them."