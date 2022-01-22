A Rabbi Who Spoke With The Armed Hostage Taker In Texas Spoke Out About It For The First Time

"I knew I would be addressing you, my beloved community, and you would need words of comfort and hope from your rabbi," she said. "But I do not have those words for you. Not yet."

Saturday's incident served as a grim reminder about the rise in extremism, she said.

"I cannot assure you that this will not happen again," she said. "I do not have a neat pronouncement for how we will fight back the alarming, ugly growth of anti-Semitism."

Yet returning to synagogues, and celebrating shabbat once more, was a sign that a sense of hope wouldn't be elusive forever.

"This is what resilience looks like," she said. "We go back to our sanctuaries. We claim shabbat. We support each other in community."

Buchdahl confirmed she spoke twice to the gunman, leaving her shaken.

"I saw first hand that you can't negotiate with a terrorist," she said. "And more and more people in our country and around the globe are captivated by terrifying, hateful ideologies, which they value more than their own lives."

Akram ultimately died in a "shooting incident" after the hourslong standoff with officers, but it wasn't immediately clear who fired the fatal shot.

Akram had been welcomed into the Colleyville synagogue, where Rabbi Citron-Walker offered him tea during the cold day. Buchdahl offered few details about what the gunman requested, or why he had asked to speak to her during the standoff.

"When the gunman called me a second time, he told me, 'I am running out of patience, and you are running out of time,'" she said. "I had already talked to the authorities. I knew there was nothing else I could do but wait and pray. And I really prayed — a trembling, pleading prayer."

Buchdahl said she feels as though her prayers were answered. The hostages were able to escape unharmed, even if members of the Jewish community continue to be held by the fear of anti-Semitism, or the possibility of another attack.

"I also know if we only build fortresses around our sanctuaries and around our hearts, then hate wins," she said. "We've emerged. But now we are angry and fearful, and I cannot tell you not to feel those things. I am feeling them myself and I don't quite know what to do next."

"I'm not yet ready to muster a message of optimism today," she added. "But I cannot escape it, eventually because we as a Jewish people are unshakably, doggedly, eternally captives of hope."