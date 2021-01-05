The Leader Of The Proud Boys Was Arrested In The Burning Of A "Black Lives Matter" Banner

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio told the Washington Post that he'd burned the banner taken from a historic Black church during violent protests in Washington, DC.

Noah Berger / AP Henry "Enrique" Tarrio attends a protest.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, a far-right men's group, was arrested Monday in Washington, DC, on suspicion of burning a "Black Lives Matter" banner taken from a historic Black church during violent protests in the city in December. The Proud Boys have publicly backed President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election and been involved in violent protests supporting his agenda.

Tarrio had arrived in DC to take part in more protests against the certification of the presidential election this week, and he has been blunt about his role in the Dec. 12 vandalism that spurred other clashes, which resulted in four people being stabbed and another shot. Days later, he told the Washington Post he was the culprit. "So let me make this simple. I did it," he said. Tarrio was reportedly on the phone with a USA Today reporter on Monday when he was pulled over and taken into custody. "They're for me," USA Today reporter Will Carless said Tarrio told him over the phone.

#BREAKING I was just interviewing Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio by phone. While we were on the call, sirens started blaring in the background. He told his driver to pull over. Said "They're for me," then "Here's something to write about." He *may have been arrested. Twitter: @willcarless

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department told BuzzFeed News the 36-year-old was arrested when he entered DC on a warrant for destruction of property charges.

Tarrio was also in possession of two high-capacity firearm magazines when he was detained, police said. Videos of the protests on Dec. 12 show members of the group tearing down a "Black Lives Matter" banner at Asbury United Methodist Church. Members of the group then cheered as they burned the banner and others chanted, "Fuck antifa!" Antifa, short for "anti-fascist," is a decentralized movement that protests against the far right, with some members occasionally resorting to violence. Police at the time said they were investigating the vandalism as a possible hate crime.

The Proud Boys and Trump supporters burn the BLM banner while chanting and cheering in downtown DC: Twitter: @ShelbyTalcott