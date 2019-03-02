Proud Boys Members Have Pleaded Guilty To Charges In The New York City Attack

Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group that proclaims itself to be "Western chauvinists," could face up to a year in jail for a brawl that broke out in Manhattan last fall after a Republican dinner featuring the group's founder.

On Friday, the Manhattan District Attorney's office recommended a sentence of one year in jail for two of the 10 Proud Boys members charged in the fight, which was captured on video outside the Metropolitan Republican Club. Eight of the men charged in the attack have pleaded guilty to charges that have included disorderly conduct, rioting, and assault.

Members of the group fought with counter-protesters on Oct. 12 after Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes spoke at the club. The group had initially said it was leftist protesters who started the fight, but surveillance video of the brawl appeared to show the far-right group had started the violence, prompting police to respond.

None of the members of the group were initially arrested by the New York Police Department, but authorities later arrested and brought charges against 10 members of the group and three leftist protesters.