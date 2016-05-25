BuzzFeed News

Protest Turns Violent At Donald Trump Rally In Albuquerque

A group of protesters pushed through police barricades outside the rally and were seen throwing rocks and bottles at officers. Four people were arrested inside and outside the rally.

By Salvador Hernandez and John Stanton

Headshot of Salvador Hernandez

Salvador Hernandez

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of John Stanton

John Stanton

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 25, 2016, at 8:07 p.m. ET

Posted on May 24, 2016, at 11:22 p.m. ET

Protesters and police clashed Tuesday night outside a Donald Trump rally in Albuquerque, with demonstrators throwing rocks and bottles at officers on horseback and burning shirts.

Roberto E. Rosales/The Albuquerque Journal via AP

A total of four people were arrested during the event, Albuquerque Police said, including three from inside the Trump rally. About a dozen other people were detained but subsequently released without any charges, police said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Six officers were injured with "fist-sized rocks" but none of them needed to be taken to a hospital to be treated, officials said in a written statement. A sheriff's deputy was also injured, but details were not immediately available.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was speaking at the Albuquerque Convention Center when a group of about protesters outside the venue forced their way through police barricades and ignited fires.

Police estimated about 8,000 people attended the rally and another 1,000 took part in the protests outside the convention center.

Brennan Linsley / AP

Local activist groups had invited people on Facebook to "peacefully rally" outside the Trump event, including at least one group that asked people to "denounce the wave of hate, division and discrimination that's been spreading against all minorities and vulnerable groups in our country."

Several protesters were seen lighting objects on fire, including Trump T-shirts and signs.

Russell Contreras / AP

Police said at least one officer was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene because of the fires.

Albuquerque Police said eight windows and a glass door were damaged on the east side of the convention center due to the protests, which is estimated at about $10,000.

Police also noted that the overtime used by officers who responded to the rally and protests - a total of about 200 officers - are expected to be about $50,000 to the city.

Officers on horseback tried to keep the protesters away from the entrances of the convention center.

Shit is going ham at this trump rally
john r stanton @dcbigjohn

Shit is going ham at this trump rally

Albuquerque police said protesters were throwing bottles and rocks at officers on horseback.

Protestors are now throwing bottles and rocks at our Police Horses.
Albuquerque Police @ABQPOLICE

Protestors are now throwing bottles and rocks at our Police Horses.

And convention center windows were damaged, possibly by a pellet gun.

Smashed windows here at the Albuquerque Convention Center after protester clashes
Jill Colvin @colvinj

Smashed windows here at the Albuquerque Convention Center after protester clashes

Police deployed smoke canisters in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Cops dropping gas in albu
john r stanton @dcbigjohn

Cops dropping gas in albu

And used pepper spray on the remaining protesters long after the rally had ended.

Happening NOW: Police in Albuquerque firing pepper spray at protesters after today's Trump rally:
Frank Thorp V @frankthorp

Happening NOW: Police in Albuquerque firing pepper spray at protesters after today's Trump rally:

Brennan Linsley / AP
At least one woman was seen being dragged out of the rally by officers.

Here is where the police grab her initially
Shaun Griswold @shaun505

Here is where the police grab her initially

Police said the four people arrested during Tuesday's event included two minors who were detained inside the rally, cited, and released to their parents.

A 30-year-old woman was arrested inside the rally on suspicion of disorderly conduct and obstructing, and a 19-year-old man was arrested outside on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Protesters are throwing burning t shirts at trump rally
john r stanton @dcbigjohn

Protesters are throwing burning t shirts at trump rally

Tuesday's event was not the first time violence has been sparked inside and outside Trump campaign events.

Hundreds of protesters marched at an event in Costa Mesa in April, smashing a police car and leading to 20 arrests.

In March, five deputies from North Carolina were disciplined for "failing to discharge their duties" after a Trump supporter punched a protester.

