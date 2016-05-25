Protest Turns Violent At Donald Trump Rally In Albuquerque

A group of protesters pushed through police barricades outside the rally and were seen throwing rocks and bottles at officers. Four people were arrested inside and outside the rally.

Protesters and police clashed Tuesday night outside a Donald Trump rally in Albuquerque, with demonstrators throwing rocks and bottles at officers on horseback and burning shirts.

A total of four people were arrested during the event, Albuquerque Police said, including three from inside the Trump rally. About a dozen other people were detained but subsequently released without any charges, police said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Six officers were injured with "fist-sized rocks" but none of them needed to be taken to a hospital to be treated, officials said in a written statement. A sheriff's deputy was also injured, but details were not immediately available.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was speaking at the Albuquerque Convention Center when a group of about protesters outside the venue forced their way through police barricades and ignited fires.

Police estimated about 8,000 people attended the rally and another 1,000 took part in the protests outside the convention center.