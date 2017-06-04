Trump Calls His Executive Order A "Travel Ban" Just Moments After The London Bridge Attack

The White House and Justice Department attorneys have argued the executive order is not a "ban."

President Donald Trump tried to garner support for his legally challenged travel ban, just moments after suspected terror attacks in London Saturday, referencing the violent incidents as a justification for the executive order.

Trump's tweet, connecting the London attack to the travel executive order currently tied up in the courts, was his first public statement concerning the violent incidents Saturday.

It followed a retweet of a Drudge Report item on the attacks, which left six people dead and more than 20 injured after a van rammed into pedestrians on London Bridge and suspects began stabbing people in Borough Market.

In the tweet, Trump noted the need to be "smart, vigilant and tough."