Police Used A High-Tech, Super Secret Tool To Catch A Chicken Wing Thief

Records show police in Maryland used cell site simulators to catch up with a suspect who robbed a delivery man of three sub sandwiches and 15 chicken wings.

Law enforcement officials have argued cell site simulators can help catch violent criminals, kidnappers, and even terrorists, but a new report found police in Maryland used the secretive surveillance tool to catch a suspect who stole three sandwiches and 15 chicken wings.

Popularly known as "Stingrays" because of the name of one of the earlier models, cell site simulators are being used by more local police departments across the country despite concerns from civil rights groups.

Details of exactly how they work have been kept secret by local and federal officials, who often cite national security to keep details under wraps. The devices, which act like cell phone towers and can help investigators pin point the location of a cell phone, have been said to help authorities find violent criminals and prevents serious crime.

But records obtained by Capital News Service in Maryland show police in Annapolis also used the cell site simulators to catch up with a suspect who robbed a delivery man of three sub sandwiches and 15 chicken wings — a $56.77 value.

