Police Union Backs Off From Threat To Boycott 49ers Games

The Santa Clara Police Officers' Association on Thursday went back on their earlier statement suggesting that officers would not work San Francisco 49ers home games if no action was taken against Colin Kaepernick for protesting national law enforcement by refusing to stand for the national anthem.



In a letter addressed to Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor, the union said it would "encourage and support our officers to continue to voluntarily work at 49ers games." The letter was in response to Gillmor's appeal to officers to continue to voluntarily participate in overseeing the games. She said that the act of sitting out the games would be "misinterpreted by the public" as the officers would be seen "as taking sides in a debate that is more complex and important than a football game."



While commending Gillmor for acknowledging the issue, the union expressed disappointment with the lack of response from local leaders as well as with the 49ers management for "ignoring" their concerns with Kaepernick.



Kaepernick has taken a knee or sat through the national anthem during the team's pre-season games, generating a wave of boos from the audience and criticism from fans. Kaepernick has said he is protesting against what he described as the oppression of minorities in the country, particularly those who have died at the hands of police.



In a letter sent to the 49ers earlier this month, the union had told the team that unless they take action against Kaepernick, officers may not work the games at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.



"This statement is obviously insulting, inaccurate, and completely unsupported by any facts," the letter read.



The union stated it had a responsibility to protect its members, who work for the Santa Clara Police Department, from "harassing behavior."



"Our officers voluntarily agree to work these assignments," the statement read. "If the 49ers organization fails to take action to stop this type of inappropriate workplace behavior, it could result in police officers choosing not to work at your facilities."



However, the police chief in Santa Clara, California, had vowed that his officers would continue to patrol and secure home games for the 49ers.



In Thursday's letter, the union criticized the police chief saying his statements "confused" their issues and that he was "more concerned about appearing to do something rather than actually educating the public about the facts."

According to a report from NBC Bay Area, the police department provides about 70 officers to the stadium during home games.