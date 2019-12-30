Two Police Officers Posed With Signs Taken From Homeless People And Called It A "Homeless Quilt"

The police chief in Mobile, Alabama, apologized for the "insensitive" picture, but the department has not said whether it has taken any action in response.

A police chief in Alabama apologized after two officers posed for a picture holding what one of them called a "homeless quilt" — confiscated cardboard signs from people asking for a handout, taped together as a "gift" for their superior. "Wanna wish everybody in 4th precinct a Merry Christmas , especially our captain," read the Facebook post from the personal profile of an officer with the Mobile Police Department. "Hope you enjoy our homeless quilt!" From the messages written on the cardboard signs, it appeared many of the signs had been taken from homeless people. The Facebook message, which has since been taken down or made private, was signed, "Sincerely, Panhandler patrol."

americans are insanely evil

A screenshot of the image was posted on Twitter, where it was retweeted more than 1,000 times. In a statement on Monday, Mobile Police Department Chief Lawrence Battiste apologized for the picture, calling it an "insensitive gesture." "As a police department entrusted with serving and protecting our community, we offer our sincerest apology for the insensitive gesture of a Facebook post by two of our officers where they are holding up a homeless 'quilt,' made of panhandling signs," the statement read. "Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state. Rather, our position has always been to partner with our community service providers to help us help those faced with homelessness with hope to improve their quality of life." A department spokesperson did not respond on Monday to BuzzFeed News' questions about whether the post violated any of the department's policies — or if the department had taken any action in response to the officers' behavior. On the department's Facebook page, people have flooded the page with reposted images of the cardboard signs and posts blasting the department for making fun of the city's homeless population.

In one post advertising the department's "Cookies with a cop" event, where people in the community can meet with officers over a cookie at a local Chick-fil-A restaurant, one user asked, "Hoe does chic file A feel about you guys preying on homeless people then making fun of them on social media." In another post highlighting a department event where officers take children to buy toys at Target for Christmas, people continued to repost the image in the comments section.